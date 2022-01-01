Go
Deck at Dockside

Located on the pier at York Harbor Marine Service on Harris Island, with sweeping views of York Harbor.

20 Harris Island Road

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese with Fries$12.00
The Big Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh lobster salad and shredded lettuce on a buttered bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Roasted summer squash, broccoli, red bell peppers, carrots and snow peas, your choice of grain (white rice or quinoa) and teriyaki sauce.
Deck Burger$13.75
1/2 lb. angus beef, your choice of cheese, fresh greens, tomato, onion and mayo.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.75
Seasoned & seared with lemon-basil aioli.
The 'Bomb' Fish Burrito$15.75
Fresh fried haddock, avocado, black beans, cabbage slaw and chipotle mayo.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Sandwich$14.75
Delicious grilled mahi with lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce, served on a warm brioche roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Fresh chicken breast, your choice of cheese, fresh greens, tomato, onion and mayo.
Spicy Ahi Bowl$18.75
Ahi tuna tossed with sriracha mayo, cucumbers, cabbage, edamame and avocado. Served over steamed rice topped with tobiko.
Thai Peanut Bowl$13.00
Roasted summer squash, broccoli, red bell peppers, carrots and snow peas, your choice of grain (white rice or quinoa) and thai peanut sauce.
Location

20 Harris Island Road

York ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

