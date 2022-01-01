Go
Deli Boys

We don't serve fast food....we serve food as fast as we can. Our food is made fresh daily and meals are prepared when ordered. Please allow us time during busy hours. Serving Sandwiches, Salads, Quinoa Bowls, Poke, Mashed Bowls, Hot Dogs, Sides, Kids Meals
***Gluten-Free, Vegetarian and Vegan Options available***

2538 Keith St

Popular Items

Chips$1.25
Choose from our selection of Deep River and Route 11 Chips
French Dip Sandwich
Roast beef, provolone, Mayo, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, steamed and served with side of au jus
20oz Fountain$2.00
Build your own Salad$5.99
Build your own salad starting with the greens. Then choose from a large selection of our fresh veggies and toppings. Try our Cleveland's favorite house dressing that is a balsamic base. Maybe not today, how about one of our other dressings we make in house. Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or Tzaziki. We also offer several others to choose from.
Custom Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut, served on marble rye and horseradish sauce
Specifiy the chip you want if other than Deep River Brand
Italian Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green peppers, Parmesan, oregano
Chef Salad$7.50
Turkey, ham, cheddar, mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, toast and your choice of dressing. Try our house made buttermilk ranch.
Location

2538 Keith St

Cleveland TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
