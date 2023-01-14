Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pokey’s 918 Sahara Drive NW

review star

No reviews yet

918 Sahara Drive NW

Cleveland, TN 37312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

BBQ Loaded Tater Tots

$9.99

BBQ, cheese, BBQ sauce topped with sour cream

BBQ Sliders (2)

$6.50

Catfish Fingers

$8.99

Cheese Stix

$6.99

With fire-roasted salsa

Cheeseburger Sliders (2)

$7.50

Chili Loaded Tater Tots

$9.99

Chili, cheese, jalapeños topped with sour cream and choice of beer cheese, queso or cheddar

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.25

With sabi sauce

Fried or Grilled Chicken Sliders (2)

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.99

With southwest sauce

Jalapeño Cheese Shrimp Jammers

$9.99

With spicy ranch or orange zesty sauce

Jalapeño Hushpuppies (6)

$6.25

Pokey's Southern Eggrolls

$8.99

Queso & Chips

$8.99

With fire-roasted salsa

Spinach Dip & Chips

$9.99

With fire-roasted salsa

roll

$0.75

Salads & Soups

Small Side Salad

$4.99

Large Salad

$7.95

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Cup of Soup

$3.59

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Cup of Chili

$3.59

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

Nachos

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Choose your cheese, beer cheese, queso cheese, or shredded cheddar, chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, sour cream & salsa

BBQ Nachos

$10.99

Choose your cheese, beer cheese, queso cheese, or shredded cheddar, Pokey's BBQ topped with baked beans, jalapeños, coleslaw or hotslaw

Wings

Jumbo Wings 1/2 Dozen

$10.25

Jumbo Wings Dozen

$19.00

Boneless Wings 1/2 Dozen

$9.25

Boneless Wings Dozen

$17.00

Baskets

French Fries Basket

$5.95

Home Chips Basket

$5.95

Onion Rings Basket

$6.95

Catfish Basket

$10.99

Served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.25

Paired with french fries & coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.99

1/2 dozen served with french fries, hushpuppies & coleslaw

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce & ranch with lettuce, tomato & shredded cheese

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken tender, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch & shredded cheese

Steak Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, black bean/corn mix & southwestern sauce

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, black bean/corn mix & southwestern sauce

Seafood Wrap

$11.99

Choice of fried shrimp or fried catfish with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato ,pickle, cheese, onion, mustard & mayo

Between The Bun

Big Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog topped with chili, your choice of beer cheese, queso cheese or shredded cheese and hot or cole slaw

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Served with cole slaw or hot slaw

BTL

$8.99

Bacon, red tomato or fried green tomato, lettuce & mayo on Texas toast

Burger

$10.99

Angus Beef cooked to order, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo & mustard

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Pick your cheese, American, provolone, beer cheese or pepper jack

Philly Steak

$10.99

Served on your choice of hoagie bun or Texas toast with peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese

Pig & Pond

$12.99

The unlikely romance of fried catfish and BBQ pork, trust us... you'll love it!

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried or grilled, with lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickle on a bun

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Add lettuce or tomato

What's For Dinner

Grilled Meatloaf

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Cooked to order (add peppers, onions or mushrooms)

10 oz Ribeye Steak

$19.95

Cooked to order

Homemade Chicken Casserole

$11.99

Catfish Dinner

$12.99

Served with hushpuppies instead of roll or cornbread

BBQ Plate

$10.99

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken smothered with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone

1lb Bbq

$11.99

Kid's Zone

Kid's Hot Dog

$4.75

Served with a drink & one side.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Served with a drink & one side.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

(1) Served with a drink & one side.

Kid's Cheeseburger Slider

$7.50

Served with a drink & one side.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.25

Red Potatoes

$2.25

Fried Okra

$2.25

French Fries

$2.25

Crinkle Fries

$2.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25

Home Chips

$2.25

Tater Tots

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Hot Slaw

$2.25

Turnip Greens

$2.25

Baked Beans

$2.25

Green Beans

$2.25

Pinto Beans

$2.25

Corn

$2.25

Key Largo Veggies

$2.25

Onion Rings

$2.25

Sweet Treats

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.75

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.75

Served with a scoop of ice cream.

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.25

Served with a cherry on top.

Lunch

Veggie Plate

$7.25

Meat & 2 with Drink

$8.95

Meat & 3 with Drink

$10.95

N/A Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food, Full service bar, awesome variety of entertainment

Location

918 Sahara Drive NW, Cleveland, TN 37312

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marthie Ann's - 3625 Keith St
orange starNo Reviews
3625 Keith Street Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Lupi's Pizza Pies - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2382 N. Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Deli Boys - Cleveland
orange starNo Reviews
2538 Keith St Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Kang's Boba House - Ramen & Bubble Tea -Closed- Sold out for today.
orange starNo Reviews
2221 N Ocoee St Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Steam Boys- Cleveland TN - 5 - Cleveland, TN
orange starNo Reviews
674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402 Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,380
2299 Keith St NW Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
The Diving Mouse
orange star4.7 • 12
201 Keith St SW #31 Cleveland, TN 37311
View restaurantnext
Misfit Tacos - 810 Stuart Road
orange star4.0 • 6
810 Stuart Road Northeast Cleveland, TN 37312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston