Demeris Bar-B-Q

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

2911 South Shepherd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1726 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Potato
With option to add meat
2 Meat Dinner$15.70
Choice of 2 meats and 2 sides
Small Salad$4.50
Includes lettuce, tomato, egg, and option to add meat
Sandwich$7.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Soft Drink$2.75
Side Orders
Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...
Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
Po-Boy$9.80
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Sides by the Pint
Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2911 South Shepherd

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
