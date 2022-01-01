Go
Depot St. Tavern

A local tavern, a relaxed environment, kick ass food and wicked local!!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

45 depot st • $$

Avg 4.8 (3740 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$21.00
Steak And Cheese$17.00
Chicken Cheddar Bacon Ranch Panini$17.00
Old Fashion Burger$15.50
Sirloin Tips$23.00
Depot Burger$17.00
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Ultimate Chicken Parmesan$23.00
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Southwest Chop Salad$14.00
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

45 depot st

Milford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
