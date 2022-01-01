Go
Dirty Al's Pelican Station

Come in and enjoy!

201 S. Garcia St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cup - Shrimp Bisque$4.99
Bread Bowl - Lobster Bisque$13.99
Red Snapper Rockefeller$27.99
A fresh red snapper fillet blackened and topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a three cheese cream sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.99
Ribeye, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, and chipotle sauce. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Peanut Butter Shrimp$3.70
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos$8.99
Fried Calamari$9.99
Whole Red Snapper$21.99
Red snapper cooked to your preference: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven-baked. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli.
Pound Cold Boiled Shrimp$22.99
Location

201 S. Garcia St

Port Isabel TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
