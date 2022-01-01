Go
DiSH image

DiSH

Open today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

22C Andover Street

Andover, MA 01810

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

22C Andover Street, Andover MA 01810

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Revitalive

No reviews yet

We are a locally-owned and operated organic, vegetarian farm-to-table scratch kitchen and smoothie bar. We serve cold-pressed juices, made-to-order smoothies, quinoa bowls, salads, soups, gluten-free desserts and snacks.
We also offer whole-food and juice cleanses and meal plans.

Smythe & Dove Steak / Dakota Bar

No reviews yet

A Modern American Steakhouse serving Prime Steaks and Local Seafood in a contemporary Farmhouse Setting.

BuenoMalo

No reviews yet

Gift Cards Available Online!

Elm Square Oyster Company

No reviews yet

An award-winning gastropub that is a treat for the eyes and the stomach. We are a scratch kitchen, making all of our sauces, seasonings, and condiments from scratch.  Everything from the ketchup to the ground beef, soups to sea salt is made in-house. Come in and enjoy!

DiSH

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston