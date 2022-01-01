Pizza
Food Trucks
Dizzy Pies
Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM
10 Reviews
$$
22016 Eva Street
Montgomery, TX 77356
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
22016 Eva Street, Montgomery TX 77356
Nearby restaurants
Uncle Bob's BBQ
Uncle Bob's BBQ is family owned and operated. Uncle Bob works our wood burning pit and cooks our BBQ low and slow like it is intended. We strive to have the best quality food, created by loving hands, while building relationships and keeping the integrity and values our family business was built upon.
Texas Twist and Shakes
Thank You For Visiting Texas Twist and Shakes! God Bless!
Magnolia Diner- Montgomery
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Shack- Montgomery
Family operated since 1985