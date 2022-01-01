Go
Toast

Doctor Dogs

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

253 E Irving Park Road • $

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2lb Burger$8.25
Fresh! Never Frozen!
Hot Dog$2.99
Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Does not come with fries. "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
2 Hot Dogs w/ Fries & drink$7.99
Vienna hot dogs on a poppy seed bun wrapped up in our fresh cut fries! "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
1/4lb Burger$6.25
Fresh! Never Frozen!
Gyro$7.75
"Everything" is onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.
Fresh-Cut Fries$3.00
1/4 Burger Fries & Drink$9.75
Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Italian Beef$7.50
Cheese Fries$4.70
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

253 E Irving Park Road

Roselle IL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
