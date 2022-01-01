Go
DOMINIC'S PIZZA

Welcome to Dominic’s Pizza! We pride ourselves on satisfying your appetite!
The Best Pizza & Wings In The Poconos
Ahhhh…Pizza The Meal Like No Other
We specialize in making pizza that will satify your hunger with your favorite topping. And you can have as much or as many as you want.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Salad$4.49
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
16 Inch Cheese Pizza$14.95
Fresh, hand-tossed dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce made from the finest quality tomatoes of Northern California, and mozzarella cheese ground in-house daily.
Cheese Fries$6.00
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Garlic Knots$3.18
PERSONAL Cheese Pizza$7.49
Cheese Steak$9.85
8oz of Tender Sirloin Beef White American Cheese is used unless a different choice is made in modifiers
French Fries$4.00
Cheese Steak$9.95
8oz of Tender Sirloin Beef White American Cheese is used unless a different choice is made in modifiers
Location

584 Route 940

Pocono Lake PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

