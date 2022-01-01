Go
Doolin’s Pub - Litchfield

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

495 Huntington Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$5.50
Meadows Burger$13.00
Our house 8 oz burger with swiss cheese bacon, mushrooms and caramelized onions with choice of side.
Reuben$14.00
House made corned beef, swiss cheese,sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on rye bread with choice of side.
Smokehouse Burger$14.00
Our house 8 oz burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and crispy fried onions with choice of side
Cheese Burger$13.00
8 oz burger of brisket, chuck and short rib with choice of cheese and side.
Kids Hot Dog$5.50
Short Rib Shepherd's Pie$16.00
Braised short rib with carrots and mashed potato
Chicken Finger$13.00
Breaded and golden fried. Served with choice of side and dipping sauce.
Wings$14.00
One pound of wings tossed in buffalo, garlic parmesan, maple sriracha or thai sesame sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Steak and Cheese$13.00
Shaved steak with peppers, onions, mushroom and American cheese. Served on a sub roll with choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Seating
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

495 Huntington Hill Rd

Litchfield ME

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smokin Phils Belly Bustin BBQ

No reviews yet

Mobile wood fired pit smoked bbq food truck. Specializing in smoked beef Brisket, smoked pulled Pork, smoked Sausage, smoked Chicken, Saint Louis style ribs and all the fixins!

No10 Eatery @ WillowsAwake

No reviews yet

Located on the WillowsAwake Winery campus, No. 10 Eatery features wine inspired cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients (including WillowsAwake Wine!). Wind your way through the vineyard to the "White Farmhouse" and delight your senses!

Absolem Cider Company

No reviews yet

We make cider and wine on our fifty acre farm in in Winthrop, Maine. Our ciders are inspired by old-world wine techniques, a sense of place, encouraging new traditions, and experimentation.

Don Soul Food Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! And experience the best food you will ever taste in the New England area

