Eagle's Nest Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Eagle's Nest Cafe is available exclusively to Pratt & Whitney employees. Outside orders will not be accepted or filled.
Location
9 Saratoga Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
4.3 • 991
1185 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurant
Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
No Reviews
736 Sabattus Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurant