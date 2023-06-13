Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eagle's Nest Cafe

9 Saratoga Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

4 Eggs

$4.16

Double Cheeseburger

$6.19

Large Corned Beef/Pastrami

$4.15

BREAKFAST

A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.04

2 Eggs

$2.07

3 Eggs

$3.12

4 Eggs

$4.16

1 Slice Bacon

$0.49

2 Slices Bacon

$0.98

3 Slices Bacon

$1.47

4 Slices Bacon

$1.96

1 Sausage

$0.59

2 Sausage

$1.19

3 Sausage

$1.69

4 Sausage

$2.36

Bagel

$0.89

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$1.29

Biscuit

$0.89

English Muffin

$0.69

Wheat Toast - 1 Slice

$0.39

White Toast - 1 Slice

$0.39

Cereal Cup

$1.00

French Toast & Sausage

$4.75

Oatmeal Envelope

$0.50

2 Eggs HF or Tots

$3.19

2 Eggs HF or Tots w/ Bacon or Sausage

$4.19

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$2.49

Veggie/Cheese Omelet

$3.09

Ham Omelet

$3.29

Sausage Omelet

$3.29

Bacon Omelet

$3.29

Meat Lover's Omelet

$4.79

Loaded Omelet

$4.99

Meat Lover's Omelet w/ 4 eggs

$5.59

Meat Lover's Omelet w/ 4 Eggs Ex. Meat & Ex. Cheese

$6.69

LUNCH/DINNER

Sandwiches

Small Loaded

$4.29

Large Loaded

$5.13

Small Steak

$3.73

Large Steak

$4.57

BLT

$3.36

Small Corned Beef/Pastrami

$3.78

Large Corned Beef/Pastrami

$4.15

Ham & Cheese

$3.16+

Small Grilled Chicken Sub

$4.15

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$4.93

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.15

Tuna Melt

$3.16+

Grilled Cheese

$1.90

Add Veggie/Cheese

$0.30

Carlos Special

$5.99

Carlos Wrap

$6.68

BLT Wrap

$6.29

Burgers

Single Hamburger

$3.63

Single Cheeseburger

$3.99

Double Cheeseburger

$6.19

Veggie Burger

$3.99

Double Hamburger

$5.87

A La Carte - Lunch/Dinner

Hot Dog

$1.70

French Fries

$1.50

Side Order

$0.86

SNACKS

Popsicle

$1.39

Sherbet Cup

$0.79

Cookie

$1.39

Ice Cream

$1.59

HOOD ICECREAM SANDWICH

$0.89

Chips

$1.09

Deep River Chips

$1.49

Dessert Bars

$1.89

Pudding

$1.39

Pie

$2.39

PUMPKIN/LEMON MOUSSE BAR

$2.50

Whoopie Pie

$1.99

Small Yogurt

$2.69

Large Yogurt

$3.09

Cookie Parfait

$2.09

Caramel Brownie

$2.00

Blue Bunny Cups

$0.69

WHOLE PIES

$12.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.19

Cowtail Bag

$2.00

Oreo Minis

$1.50

Dove Bars

$1.25

Italian Ice

$1.00

Jack Links

$1.50

Trident Gum

$1.00

Hot Tamales

$1.00

Nutrigrain Bars

$0.48

Salisbury Steak Meal

$2.40

Cookie Dough

$9.00

Gingerbread Cake

$2.25

Peanut butter Cup Pie

$2.50

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

Soda

$1.77

Water

$1.00

SmartWater Enhanced

$1.77

Reign/Bang

$3.12

Juice

$1.30

Ardmore Juice

$0.75

8oz Milk

$0.80

14oz Milk

$1.52

Sobe

$2.80

1 Liter bottle water

$2.08

Coke Can

$1.25

20oz Gatorade

$2.11

Pure Leaf

$2.80

Coffee/Tea

Small Coffee

$1.58

Medium Coffee

$1.79

Large Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$0.91

Refills

$1.10

Empty Cup

$0.23

Cocoa

$0.95

Fountain Soda

8oz Fountain Soda

$1.01

12oz Fountain Soda

$1.10

20oz Fountain Soda

$1.33

Empty Cup

$0.23

Refills

$1.10

BAKE SALE

Cupcakes

Single Cupcake

$1.85

4-Pack Cupcakes

$7.40

1-Dozen Cupcakes

$22.20

Pies

Apple Pie

$11.16

Pumpkin

$11.16

Pecan Pie

$12.73

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$11.51Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$11.85Out of stock

Gourmet Cream Pie

$14.36

Unbaked Pumpkin

$11.00Out of stock

Unbaked Apple

$8.69

Cakes

Gourmet Lemon layer cake

$13.60

Courmet Carrot Cake

$26.80Out of stock

Bulk Brownies

Sheet Brownies

$19.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:45 am - 8:15 am, 10:45 am - 1:15 pm, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Eagle's Nest Cafe is available exclusively to Pratt & Whitney employees. Outside orders will not be accepted or filled.

9 Saratoga Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

