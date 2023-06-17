Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Lewiston, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!
Location
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
No Reviews
736 Sabattus Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurant