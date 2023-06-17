Restaurant header imageView gallery

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Popular Items

1/2 Doz Cookies

1/2 Doz Cookies

$8.00

Mother's Day

Mother's Day Items

Lobster Roll Dinner for 4 (takeout)

Lobster Roll Dinner for 4 (takeout)

$85.00

Four Lobster Rolls, Fries, and Cole Slaw

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.99

Governor’s lobster rolls taste really great because we use sweet Maine lobster* – no fillers – go easy on the mayo and fill up the Gov’s famous toasted rolls.

Steak Tips & Shrimp Combo

$27.00

A half pound of grilled steak tips served with Fried Baby shrimp and two side choices.

Haddock Sandwich & Clam Chowder

$18.49
Scallops in Bacon Cream Sauce

Scallops in Bacon Cream Sauce

$22.99

Pan Seared scallops served with crumbled bacon in a buttery cream sauce.

Saturday Special

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$14.00

A half pound of Steak Tips served with your choice of two sides.

Beverage Menu EL

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$3.35

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz Bottled Soda

$2.75

2% Milk

$2.50

20oz Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (1/2 & 1/2)

$3.99

Kids Fountain Soda

$1.59

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Kids Juice

$1.65

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Milkshake

$5.99

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Float

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

20oz Juice

$4.25

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Bakery & Desserts

Dessert

Slice of Fruit Pie

Slice of Fruit Pie

$5.49

Choose a slice of the Gov's Homemade Pie

Slice of Cream Pie

Slice of Cream Pie

$4.99

Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!

Giant Slice of Cake

Giant Slice of Cake

$8.50

We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting

Cake/Pie ala Mode

$2.99

Add a scoop of Ice Cream to your dessert

Slice of Cheesecake

$7.99

A slice of New York style Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Warm Bread pudding topped with Salted Caramel drizzle and a scoop of homemade whipped cream.

Small Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

One scoop of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings

Large Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Two scoops of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.50

A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Real Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream

Brownie Delight

$7.99

Our homemade fudge brownie with ice cream smothered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream

Tollhouse Supreme Sundae

$7.99

Two warm homemade Toll House chocolate chip cookies with ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream.

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.99

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Banana Split

$8.99

Three mounds of ice cream with your choice of any three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and cherries.

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.99

Bakery Case

Cookie

Cookie

$1.75
3 Cookies

3 Cookies

$5.00
1/2 Doz Cookies

1/2 Doz Cookies

$8.00
Doz Cookies

Doz Cookies

$16.00

Sinful Square

$4.50
Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$5.99

Cream Horn

$3.99
Eclair

Eclair

$5.50
Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.99

Rice Krispie Square

$3.99
Brownie

Brownie

$3.49

Chocolate Brownie Nightmare

$7.99

Peanut Butter Ball

$2.99

Coconut Ball

$2.49

Giant Loaf of Bread

$6.49

Our fresh pullman style loaf of white bread available sliced or unsliced.

Half Loaf of Bread

$4.29

Easter

Baked Ham with Pineapple Sauce

Baked Ham with Pineapple Sauce

$15.00

Baked Ham topped with Pineapple sauce, and served with stuffing, your choice of potato and chef's vegetable, and a yeast roll. Available after 11am.

Kids Ham with Pineapple Sauce

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Lewiston, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!

Website

Location

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

