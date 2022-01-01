Go
Toast

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

1005 Club Village Dr • $$

Avg 4 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye$27.00
12oz lightly seasoned and cooked to your liking.
Texas Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced brisket, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, & diced tomatoes.
Pork Steak$23.00
24oz center cut bone-in pork steak. Dry rubbed and hickory smoked.
Hickory Smoked Brisket$20.00
Half pound of hickory smoked sliced brisket.
Andouille Sausage$14.75
A half pound of sliced, hickory smoked sausage.
Spring Chicken$16.00
Balsamic marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with red onion, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Hickory Smoked Ribs$19.00
Dry rubbed and slow smoked for five hours over hickory wood. Served wet or dry.
BBQ Feast$22.00
Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Andouille Sausage, and 3 bones of our Hickory Smoked Ribs.
Pulled Pork$15.00
A half pound of slow smoked, tender pork.
Mt. Dew$2.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1005 Club Village Dr

Columbia MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

Dine in, carryout, or delivery!

Sophia's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tropical Liqueurs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

44 Stone Public House.

No reviews yet

English-inspired gastropub in Columbia, MO serving up distinctive pub fare, craft brews, fine wines and an extensive whiskey selection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston