Dylan's Bar & Grill

321 Harrisburg St

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$8.95
Served with French Fries and BBQ Sauce
Cream of Crab Bowl$6.50
Crab Dip Stuffed Pretzel Sticks$9.95
Two Pretzel Sticks Stuffed with Crab Dip
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Cripsy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing. Side of Chips
Boneless (12)$8.95
Crispy Chicken Ranch$9.95
Three Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders with Melted PepperJack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Ranch Dressing. Side of Chips
Hot Prime Rib Sandwich$10.95
Prime Rib Dipped in Au Jus and Topped with Gravy Served on Bread with Side of French Fries & Gravy or Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Caribbean & pineapple Quesadilla$9.95
Caribbean chicken and pineapple quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream
"Corner Stables" Baby Back Ribs$16.95
Full Rack of Corner Stables Baby Back Ribs Served with Choice of Two Sides.
Bone-In (10pc) Wings$11.95
Location

321 Harrisburg St

East Berlin PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
