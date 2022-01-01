The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club is a family-friendly, trendy diner offering all day breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails. Vegan friendly options & Late night hours. Located right in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vine.
1600 Vine Street
Location
1600 Vine Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
