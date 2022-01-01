Go
East Coast Provisions

Come in and Enjoy

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

3411 West Cary Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Tempura Roll$8.95
sweet potato, pickled daikon, carrot, miso aioli, sesame, jalapeno, cilantro
Fish Tacos!$18.95
fried grouper, apple, chayote and jicama slaw, cilantro
Crunchy Roll$11.95
shrimp tempura, scallions, cucumber, carrots, pickled daikon, sesame seeds
Fried Grouper Sandwich$14.95
pickled red cabbage, pickled pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli
Seared Salmon$22.95
Shaved Brussels, apples, walnuts, fresh dill, beet puree
Simply Grilled Salmon$24.95
served over mixed greens or with roasted potatoes & asparagus - gf
Truffle Fries$8.95
house cut fries with horseradish aioli - gf
Maine Lobster Roll$26.95
served warm with drawn butter or chilled with tarragon aioli, spring mix
Calamari$11.95
fried with spring onions & cilantro, tossed with sambal honey lime sauce
ECP Burger$14.95
arugula, pickled red onions, horseradish peppercorn aioli, smoked cheddar
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3411 West Cary Street

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

