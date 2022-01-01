East Moon Sushi & Grill
We specialize in making authentic Thai dishes and quality sushi. We do our best making sure our customers receive the best meal and service possible.
90 E main St
Location
90 E main St
Lehi UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lehi Bakery
Home of the square donut. Serving Lehi and the surrounding communities for over 50 years.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Enjoy 32 refreshing, cold beers on tap in a fun, lively environment. Pub favorites include extra crispy chicken wings, loaded ultimate nachos, hand-tossed pizza, juicy burgers, soft-shelled tacos, and fried chicken sandwiches. This is not your typical bar food. Every dish is handcrafted daily using fresh ingredients to create a meal that is sure to satisfy your cravings.
There's always something exciting going on at Bout Time Pub & Grub. Equipped with 32 flat-screen TVs, every seat is the best seat in the house to watch your favorite sporting events. Test your luck at the always-free, progressive-jackpot Breaking Bingo for chances to win amazing cash prizes. Visit the website for specials and an up-to-date event calendar. Also enjoy the jukebox, golf games, patio dining, and free, on-screen trivia and Wi-Fi. Reserve the event room for corporate or special events. Grab your friends and unwind.
Via 313
The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.
Chuck-A-Rama
The Choice is yours!