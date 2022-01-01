Go
Egan & Sons

A Local Irish Gastropub in the Walnut Street District of Montclair. We focus on sourcing from local farms and pastures, our seasonal list of house-brewed ales, our thirty-four classic and craft brews on tap and our list of over one hundred rare and cornerstone beers.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

116 Walnut St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$14.00
Egan & Son's Classic Boneless Wings made from Boneless Chicken Thighs. 8 Per Order.
Choices include:
Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing
Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli
Naked - Plain & Simple
Fish & Chips$24.00
Chatham Cod Deep Fried & Crispy, Thick Cut Chips, Tartar Sauce, Mushy Peas & Malt Vinegar
Blackened or Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Choice of Simply Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Soft Roll with Ranch Dressing. Fries Sold Separately.
Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Avocado
Wings$14.00
Egan & Son's Classic Wings.
Choices include:
Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing
Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli
Naked - Plain & Simple
Classic Burger$10.00
Our 8oz Pat Lafrieda Burger Simply Grilled & Served On A Soft Roll With Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion. Fries Sold Separately.
Angus Beef Cheeseburger Sliders$12.00
4 Sliders, American Cheese, B&B Pickle & Ketchup. On Hawaiian Rolls. Fries Sold Separately.
Kids Chicken Fingers$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Matchstick Fries$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

116 Walnut St

Montclair NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

