El Portal Mexican Restaurant

City Taphouse

City Tap House is a new concept in a fun local watering hole that maximizes customer self-service, sampling of beers/wines/spirits, and envisioned to serve a wide enough set of alcohol and food tastes to serve a diverse market. Our Goal for the City Tap House is to provide Nebraska City, it and its surrounding area assessed as an untapped market for our Tap House offering and approach, a fun, casual, family accessible place for spirits and food sure to create a comfortable reoccurring clientele basis. We have designed a digital tap house where the patrons can serve themselves with craft beers, wines, and possibly Kombucha and cold coffees of all kinds. We will also have a small kitchen with food to compliment the array of drinks and a spirit bar. These core offerings create a basis upon which future development plans can even open up the opportunity for subsequent revenue sources through the sales of cigars and a Nano Brewery.

