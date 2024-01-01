Go
Banner picView gallery

Elaine's Restaurant and Bar - 316 Main Street

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

316 Main Street

Setauket, NY 11733

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

316 Main Street, Setauket NY 11733

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bango Bowl - Setauket
orange starNo Reviews
199 Main Street East Setauket, NY 11733
View restaurantnext
IXCHEL
orange starNo Reviews
130 Old Town Rd. Setauket, NY 11733
View restaurantnext
Chicos Tex Mex - East Setauket
orange starNo Reviews
244 Route 25a East Setauket, NY 11733
View restaurantnext
Slurp Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
109 West Broadway Port Jefferson, NY 11777
View restaurantnext
Gourmet Burger Bistro - 5 Mill Creek Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5 Mill Creek Rd Port Jefferson, NY 11777
View restaurantnext
The Whiskey Barrel - 138 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
138 Main Street Port Jefferson, NY 11777
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Setauket

Country Corner
orange star4.6 • 224
270 Main St east setauket, NY 11733
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Setauket

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Elaine's Restaurant and Bar - 316 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston