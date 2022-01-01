Go
Toast

Empire Diner

Come in and enjoy!

797 Rte 17M • $$

Avg 4.3 (1409 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken BLT Club$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with French Fries
WESTERN OMELETTE$9.99
Omelette with Ham, Peppers, and Onions, Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Gyro Platter$13.99
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion wrapped in a Warm Pita with Tzatziki Sauce on the side. Served with French Fries and a Small Greek Salad
JUICE$1.89
TWO EGGS$5.99
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Cheeseburger$7.99
ICED COFFEE$3.29
GF NY Cheesecake$4.99
SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES$4.99
French Dip$12.99
Roast Beef & Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hero Roll with Au Jus for Dipping. Served with French Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

797 Rte 17M

Monroe NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Javajo's Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Villa Positano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tequila Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Dirt Bourbon Barn

No reviews yet

An all New York cocktail bar serving the best drinks in the area including local beer, wine, cider & spirits. An offshoot of the nearby Warwick Valley Winery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston