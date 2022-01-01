Go
Toast

Epicurean Feast

Come in and enjoy!

120 Hayden Ave

No reviews yet

Location

120 Hayden Ave

Lexington MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:01 am - 4:00 am, 4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 4:00 am, 4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 4:00 am, 4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 4:00 am, 4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 4:00 am, 4:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craft Food Halls

No reviews yet

Super food combo plates at Vessel.
Tacos and more at Sousviderie.
Unique pizza at Project X.

Rita’s Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe275@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email cafe404@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston