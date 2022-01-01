Go
Toast

Esquina Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne Asada$5.00
Trifecta$8.00
Small Queso$3.50
Small Guac$3.50
Pork Carnita$5.00
Burrito Bowl - Tinga$12.00
TOGO Salsa$3.00
Side Fried Tortilla$2.00
Asada con Chorizo$5.00
Sprite$2.50
See full menu

Location

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302

Brentwood TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Pub Brentwood

No reviews yet

Corner Pub Brentwood is taking your online orders for pick-up now! You can enjoy the same great flavors from our menu in the comfort of your home. We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you.

The 622

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cinco De Mayo Brentwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Esane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston