Felix's BBQ With Soul

Serving Southern Hospitality Daily!

763 Center Drive Ste 103

Popular Items

PEACH COBBLER$6.00
ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. Your choice of a mixed variety of pieces, all dark meat or all white meat!
FULL RACK RIBS
A WHOLE SLAB OF OUR SIGNATURE BBQ RIBS! SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE!
CATFISH
TRY OUR SIGNATURE CATFISH FILLET! FRIED SOUTHERN STYLE OR GRILLED TO PERFECTION, SERVED WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE!
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
Your choice of 4 meat's and 4 sides to create a sampler big enough for 2-3 people to share!
Cornbread Muffin
JIMMY LEE'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH$13.00
Slow-smoked pork, Pulled, Piled high and topped with Coleslaw
ALABAMA CHICKEN TENDERS [6 PIECES]$12.00
Six hand breaded chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of ranch, cajun asian, or BBQ sauce.
HALF RACK RIBS$19.00
TRY OUR AUTHENTIC SLOW COOKED BBQ RIBS WITH TWO SIDES OF YOUR CHOICE! BABY BACK, ST. LOUIS, BEEF BACK RIBS!
BEEF BRISKET PLATTER$22.00
Marinated Angus Beef, smoked, sliced and glazed on the broiler with our BBQ sauce!
763 Center Drive Ste 103

San Marcos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
