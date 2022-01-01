Go
Toast

Field's Steak & Oyster Bar Bay St. Louis

Park in front of the restaurant and call us at 228-231-1972. An associate will bring your order to your vehicle.

111 Main St. Unit A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Aged Filet$49.00
28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY
The Wedge$15.00
iceberg lettuce - cherry tomato - bacon - red onion - egg - Danish blue cheese - buttermilk ranch dressing - everything seasoning - fresh dill
Bacon Gruyere Mac & Cheese$9.00
CAVATAPPI - FIVE CHEESE MORNAY - BACON - CRISPY HERBED CRUST
Small Ribeye$28.00
28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY
Small Aged Filet$33.00
28 DAY AGED - HAND BUTCHERED - 800° SEARED - WAGYU BUTTER - SMOKED ROSEMARY
Creamed Spinach$9.00
SPINACH - BECHAMEL - PARMESAN
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$9.00
WHIPPED POTATOES - GARLIC - BUTTER - PARMESAN
Thursday Prime Rib$25.00
Served With Mashed Potatoes, & Topped With Au Jus
Wednesday Steak Night$45.00
Your Choice of 2 Steaks, Served With A Large Shared Side
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.00
SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS -BACON - SWEET GLAZE
See full menu

Location

111 Main St. Unit A

Bay St. Louis MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoke BBQ - Bay St Louis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

200 North Beach Restaurant

No reviews yet

Place your order online! Arrive in our Curbside Lane to Pick Up your Order.

Tripletails Restaurant

No reviews yet

Get Up to Get Down

Thorny Oyster

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston