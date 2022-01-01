Go
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

3410 Maplewood Avenue • $

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Water
Large Drink$2.49
Spinaci Salad$8.99
Spinach, Gorgonzola, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Honey Dijon Dressing
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing
Greco Salad$8.99
Romaine, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, and Greek Dressing
Medium Drink$2.15
Frutta Salad$8.99
Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing
Classico Salad$8.99
Romaine, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Artisan Cheeses, Shredded Carrots, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Choice of Dressing
Large BYO Salad$8.99
Side Frutta$4.49
Romaine, Spinach, Artisan Cheeses, Red Apples, Sliced Almonds, Cranberry Raisins, Applewood Bacon, and Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3410 Maplewood Avenue

Wichita Falls TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
