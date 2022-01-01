Wild Goat’s Cafe
Menu
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sausage patty, egg, and cheddar cheese on a fresh baked biscuit.
Drinks
Burger Special
Monday Soup Tacular
Lunch Combos Specials
Your choice of soup with half a sandwich
Half a salad and your choice of soup
Your choice of half sandwich paired with your chocice of half a salad
Benedicts
Two poached eggs, sausage patties on a biscuit with sausage gravy and topped with cheddar cheese.
Perfectly poached eggs over spicy chorizo sausage on a toasted grilled ciabatta topped with hollandaise sauce and fresh pico de gallo.
Two poached eggs flanked by sliced avocado, drizzled in hollandaise sauce and served over buttery grilled ciabatta bread.
Breakfast Combos
Three eggs, choice of meat, two pancakes, side selection, and toast.
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns or side selection, and toast.
Three eggs, choice of meat, side selection, and sausage gravy over biscuit.
Create your own combo of our delicious breakfast items! 3 for $8.99 and additional choices are $2 each. Select at least 3 items but no more than 5.
World Famous Tower Toast
Nothing is more American than Apple Pie. Sweet Apple filling on the inside, cinnamon sugar on the outside.
Our tribute to the iconic original Tonga Toast. Rolled in cinnamon sugar and featuring a banana center!
Griddle Bakery
Two pancakes with syrup and butter.
Glazed or topped with sweet icing.
Served glazed.
Three pancakes with syrup and butter.
Five pancakes with syrup and butter.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Folded egg topped with two bolts of thick sliced bacon and melted golden cheddar on your choice of bagel.
Buttermilk bread-fried chicken breast, golden cheddar, and over-hard egg on your choice of bagel.
Egg whites, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, and provolone cheese on grilled ciabatta slices.
Folded egg, sausage patty, and cheddar cheese on a biscuit.
Sausage, golden cheddar, and over-hard egg on a French toast bagel. With a side of syrup.
Egg whites, pepper-jack cheese, avocado, tomato, picante schmear on your choice of bagel.
Breakfast Specialties
Hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast served over cheddar crusted fried bread, topped with sausage gravy, over medium eggs, and cheddar cheese.
Crisp hash browns covered with melted pepper-jack cheese and bacon, topped with over medium eggs, and finished with chorizo sausage, pico de gallo, and avocado cream sauce.
Omelets
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Sausage, mushroom, onion, provolone cheese
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
Skillets
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
Scrambles
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
Burritos
Smoked baby gouda cheese, bacon, onion, tomato
Avocado, bacon. tomato, white cheddar cheese
Avocado, chorizo, pepper-jack cheese, pico de gallo
Spinach, white cheddar, onion, mushroom
Salads
Roasted turkey, diced ham, sliced bacon, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons over a bed of chopped romaine lettuce, served with your choice of dressing.
Cajun sweet corn, bacon, diced red pepper, Pico de Gallo, pepper-jack cheese, and diced breaded chicken over chopped romaine, served with southwest ranch dressing.
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, and crumbled bleu cheese over a bed of spinach, topped with grilled chicken breast, and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Avocado, diced bacon, crisp chopped apple, walnuts, and grilled chicken breast on a bed of spinach drizzled with avocado cream sauce and served with balsamic vinaigrette
Soups
A Wild Goats classic for more than a decade! Just the right amount of spice makes this creamy delight a favorite for people of almost any palette.
A robust, vegetarian delight perfect when topped with cheddar cheese. Add our spicy chorizo or grilled chicken breast to make a side into a meal!
Potatoes and cheese, what more could you ask for? This cheesy, creamy soup has quickly become the favorite of many!
Signature Sandwiches
Tomato, red pepper, and onions on grilled ciabatta slices with hummus and melted pepper-jack cheese.
Smoked bacon and sliced apple on grilled ciabatta smothered with melted smoked gouda cheese.
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and optional avocado on toasted multigrain .
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain bread
Sliced turkey on grilled sourdough with melted provolone, sliced tomato, smoked bacon, and honey mustard.
Sliced avocado, tomato, red pepper pesto, provolone cheese and alfalfa sprouts on grilled ciabatta slices.
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, spinach, white cheddar cheese, & cranberry aioli on multigrain toast.
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled chicken and smoked gouda cheese rolled in a wrap with grilled onions, grilled tomatoes and mayo.
Hand breaded buttermilk chicken breast with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun.
Grilled chicken in our Cajun garlic sauce, bacon, tomato, and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough.
Chicken, avocado, spinach, tomato, provolone cheese and cranberry aioli in a flour tortilla.
Burgers Dogs
Our classic beef burger topped with your choice of fixings!
Two of our classic beef burgers stacked and topped with your choice of fixings.
Two all beef patties topped with crunchy fried pickle chips, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, and tomato.
Our house made garden burger topped with pepper-jack cheese, avocado, and tomato.
Two all beef patties, white cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, and our spicy door jam sauce.
Our house-made garden burger topped with your choice of fixings.
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Sides
Kids Breakfast
Blueberry pancakes topped with strawberries, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles
Kids Lunch
Kids Sundae
Condiments
Milkshakes
Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cookies
Slightly sweet cake cookie dome with a hint of orange flavor, packed with cranberries, and topped with a drizzle sweet orange icing. A great breakfast treat or a perfect snack.
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
319 W Main St, Kent OH 44240
Gallery
