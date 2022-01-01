Go
French Quarter Bistro

We are Cajun/Creole Restaurant that embodies the essence of the French Quarter District in the great city of New Orleans.

SEAFOOD

51 N FM 548 Suite 209

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Smothered Rice$7.99
andouille and creamy goodness over a bed of rice
FQ HotGirl Sandwich$12.99
Sweet and Spicy Cajun Fried Chicken Sandwich w/Fries (mayo, house slaw, pickles)
Catfish Basket (3 piece)$17.99
Deep Fried Catfish w/Fries
Corn Puppies$2.00
Corn Bread$1.00
A little slice of heaven
Boudin Balls$7.99
3 Deep Fried Boudin Balls
Whole Wing Basket$15.99
Deep Fried Whole Wings w/Fries
Catfish Basket (2 piece)$14.99
Deep Fried Catfish w/Fries
Parrain's Gumbo$8.99
Creamy Cajun Pasta$9.99
Creamy Chorizo Parmesan Sauce over Pasta
Location

Forney TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
