Frankie's Tavern

GRILL

2510 N. Ridge Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (152 reviews)

Popular Items

Black and Bleu Burger$13.00
Burger - build your own$10.00
Perch Strips Dinner with fries/Cole Slaw$13.00
Fried Pickles$7.00
Pulled Pork$10.00
Cheese Logs$8.00
Pierogi Bacon Dinner with a side salad$12.00
Traditional Wings$10.00
Full rack$20.00
BBQ Burger$13.00
Sports
Live Music
Reservations
Takeout

Location

2510 N. Ridge Rd

Painesville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
