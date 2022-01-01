Frankie's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
2510 N. Ridge Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2510 N. Ridge Rd
Painesville OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Perry
Come in and enjoy!
Flavors Around The Square
Come in and enjoy!
Local Tavern
Real food, radiant staff, rockin' cocktails, and a rollin' good time!
Fairport Harbor Creamery
If this menu is unavailable, it is because the ordering period has closed. Check our social media for when the next menu will be released. Thanks!