Go
Toast

Fuego Tortilla Grill

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

1524 Interstate 35 S • $

Avg 4.5 (6217 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon and Egg$2.59
Bean and Chz$1.49
Build Taco$1.09
El Presidente$5.49
Char-flamed chicken, smoked bacon, fried avocado, pico de gallo, jack cheese, chipotle ranch, House-made flour tortilla
Loco Pollo$4.79
Char-flamed chicken, smoked bacon, frijoles, roasted poblano queso, house-made flour tortilla
Sausage and Egg$2.59
Dr Pepper Cowboy$6.49
Smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr Pepper BBQ sauce, chipotle cream corn, jack cheese, house-made flour tortilla
Fuego Steak$6.59
Charbroiled 100% Certified Angus Beef, chipotle cream corn, potato, pico de gallo, jack cheese, house-made flour tortilla
Roasted Poblano Queso
Creamy pepper jack cheese with roasted
poblanos; served with fresh fried tostadas
Potato and Egg$2.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1524 Interstate 35 S

Waco TX

Sunday5:01 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Quaff

No reviews yet

The Quaff Bar & Grill has proudly served Kansas City since 1946. Founded by Antonino Bonino, owned and operated by the Bonino family. Voted Best of Kansas City 2018 by the Pitch and received the 2018 Kansas City Small Business Excellence Award. We look forward to another 73 years of great service! We are perfectly located in the heart of downtown at Broadway and 10th Street in Quality Hill. Come join us anytime for the coldest beer in town because
QUAFF TIME IS ALL THE TIME!

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

No reviews yet

A local hangout with a bikes shop in back specializing in coffee, comfort food, bikes and beer.

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

No reviews yet

A local hangout with a bikes shop in back specializing in coffee, comfort food, bikes and beer.

PT's Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving PT's Coffee, tea, baked goods, and more in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston