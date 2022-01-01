Go
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

Enjoy Western New York's premier dining experience in the comfort of your own home.

5110 Main Street

Popular Items

Crab Crusted Salmon$29.90
seared organic salmon, broiled crab crust, mashed potatoes, crispy parsnips, sautéed spinach, citrus beurre blanc
Margherita Pizza$17.90
fresh mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, basil
Giancarlo's Burger$26.90
10oz certified angus prime steak burger, aged white cheddar cheese, dry aged bacon, crispy onion strings, house steak sauce, french fries
Meatball Gabriela$12.90
mamma’s homemade meatball, fresh ricotta, crostini, crispy parsley
Pasta Saratoga$22.90
fresh house made rigatoni, spicy pork bolognese, roasted red peppers, house made ricotta
Pepperoni Pizza$18.90
mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce, margherita pepperoni, spicy honey drizzle
Caesar Salad$12.90
local romaine lettuce, sicilian breadcrumbs, shaved parmigiano, Giancarlo’s house made caesar dressing
Arancini$11.90
lightly fried mozzarella and sweet pea risotto balls, tomato basil sauce, arugula
Chicken Milanese$24.90
panko and herb crusted chicken breast, smashed baby red potatoes, arugula, basil pesto, julienned artichokes, fennel, shaved parmigiano, balsamic glaze
Carani Salad$14.90
arugula, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, balsamic glaze
5110 Main Street

Williamsville NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
