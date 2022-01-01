Go
Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4857 n Damen ave • $$

Avg 4 (732 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Quesadilla$11.00
Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.
Gio's Burger$12.50
Mozz Sticks$8.00
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Dry rubbed for a savory crust and slow cooked for 8 hours, then applied sauce and cooked for even longer to allow the caramelization of the BBQ to infuse with the rub. This gives the ribs that special sweetness
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
Charbroiled burger topped with homemade bbq sauce, cheddar, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lettuce
Pulled Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Tender pulled brisket always cooked low and slow.
Caesar Wrap$14.00
Wrap Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.
Santa Fe Burger$14.00
Spicy and delicious charbroiled burger with chipotle mayo, guacamole, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4857 n Damen ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
