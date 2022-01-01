Go! Go! Curry!
Japanese comfort food. The #1 Katsu Curry in Japan! Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
CURRY
1 William St • $
1 William St
Newark NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
