Snack Mania Brazilian Delights

Snack Mania started as a factory of Brazilian fritters (coxinhas) located in Elizabeth, New Jersey. We’ve created original flavors of gourmet Brazilian delights.
Born from our love of Brazilian food, we want to add our own personal touch to one of the culture’s most popular snacks by mixing traditional flavors with locally-sourced and responsibly-produced ingredients. This is our take on the snacks we grew up eating! At our DIne in location we offer way more than those little snacks, we also have burgers, sandwiches, fresh juices and smoothies (Including our famous Açaí bowl), crepes, a variety of desserts, and more!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

374 South St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)

Popular Items

Churro Bites
Delightful mini-churros with your choice of filling sprinkled with sugar and dusted with cinnamon.
Pastel | Empanada
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
Supreme Empanada | Pastelão$5.00
Build your own Pastelão! A supreme empanada made with your choice of delicious fillings, savory or sweet
Traditional Coxinha$2.85
This is our take on the traditional-sized Coxinha. Deliciously filled with seasoned shredded chicken and an option of catupiry cheese.
X-Large Bites$16.85
50 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 3-4 people
Medium Bites$7.35
22 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- serves 1.5 persons.
Small Bites$4.20
12 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- a personal snack.
Açaí Bowl$8.00
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
Large Bites$10.45
32 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters- Serves 2-3 people
Super Bites$32.40
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

374 South St

Newark NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
