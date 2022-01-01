Go
Gold Dust Saloon

The Gold Dust is a Pueblo tradition! Enjoy our American and Pueblo offerings including burgers, sloppers, sandwiches, soups and salads!

217 S Union Ave

Popular Items

Maui Burger$13.00
Choose either a 1/3 or 1/2 lb. patty. Comes with grilled ham, pineapple and bacon, smothered with our house pineapple teriyaki glaze. Comes with a side of fries, soup or chile.
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Delicious portion of mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara.
Gold Dust Grilled Cheese$11.00
Thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, diced Pueblo chili, smoked cheddar, ghost pepper and provolone on white bread.
Served with your choice of side.
Patty Melt$13.00
Our popular grilled cheese beefed up! Your choice of a 1/3 OR 1/2 lb. burger with bacon, avocado, diced Pueblo Chile, caramelized onions, smoked cheddar, provolone, & ghost pepper cheese on white bread.
Gunsmoke$13.00
A battered Buffalo chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and provolone cheese on a hoagie bun.
Served with your choice of side.
Slopper$11.00
Open faced 1/3 lb. burger smothered with your choice of red or green (mild or hot) chili and topped with cheese and onions.
Served with fries on the side or smothered.
The Wrangler$10.00
A whopping half pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Served with your choice of side.
Maple Bourbon Burger$13.00
A "boozy" burger featuring a maple bourbon reduction seared into the burger. Served with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. You can "beef this up" from a 1/3 lb to 1 lb. Comes with your choice of side
Pueblo Philly$13.00
A juicy ribeye Philly cheesesteak with sautéed green peppers, caramelized onions, and Pueblo Chili topped with melted smoked cheddar served on a hoagie bun.
Served with your choice of side!
Family Pack (4 1/4 lb. burgers with Large Fries)$23.00
Four burgers with pickles only that you can take home and doctor up yourself. Comes with a large order of curly fries. Add American cheese extra.
Location

217 S Union Ave

Pueblo CO

Sunday11:00 am - 6:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
