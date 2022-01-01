Good Vibes Cafe
Chill, Chat, & Collaborate.
121 Main St. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 Main St.
Solon IA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Grove Brewery
Where it all began in 2013! Our chefs and brewers craft classic, seasonal Iowa dishes with a flair for the adventurous paired with small-batch brews.
Brass Fountain - Solon
Come in and enjoy!
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
No Crap On Tap!
Mosley's Barbecue and Provisions - North Liberty
Come share the best barbecue and comfort food with your friends and family. Grab a drink, enjoy a fabulous meal, and let our family take care of you.