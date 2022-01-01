Go
Good Vibes Cafe

Chill, Chat, & Collaborate.

121 Main St. • $

Avg 5 (35 reviews)

Veggie$9.95
Whole Grain Wheat, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch Sandwich Spread
BLT (white bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo)$9.95
Grilled Cheese (American Cheese)$8.95
Turkey and Cheddar$9.95
Whole Grain Wheat, hand carved Turkey, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Mason Jar of Cold Brew (Comes with No Ice unless specified otherwise)
Our made in-house Cold Brew in a glass mason jar to take home. Bring the jar back in for a refill and get a discount!
Good Vibes BLTP$9.95
Toasted ciabatta, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, homemade ranch sandwich spread
Ham and Swiss$9.95
Sourdough Bread, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Homemade Dijon Dill Spread
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$9.95
Sourdough Bread, American, Swiss, Provolone
Italian$9.95
Ciabatta Bun, Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Mocha Cream Cold Brew
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

121 Main St.

Solon IA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
