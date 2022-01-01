Go
Toast

Goodtimes Pizza

Goodtimes, Good Friends, and Good Food.
22049 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro CA
Open 11 AM - 9 PM
7 days a week.

22049 Old 44 Dr

No reviews yet

Location

22049 Old 44 Dr

Palo Cedro CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palo Cedro Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

From the Hearth Cafe

No reviews yet

A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!

Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Skip the Line.
Order Online!

Kahunas Mongolian BBQ and Sushi

No reviews yet

Full bar
Full American style Mongolian bbq and sushi over 20 sauces to choose from to create the perfect bowl.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston