Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107

Popular Items

Blackberry Lemonade$4.95
Black tea, plump blackberries and fresh lemonade.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
Mystic Mandarin$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
Yummus Hummus$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Fusion Wrap$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
Fusion Bowl$13.95
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.
Mango Madness Frost$5.95
Green tea and diced mango.
Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
Succulent strawberry with crisp, tart lemonade and green tea.
Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl$8.45
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
Location

Redding CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
