Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Bantam - 2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002

Redding, CA 96002

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002, Redding CA 96002

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Lumberjacks- Redding
orange starNo Reviews
501 E Cypress Ave Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 East Cypress Avenue Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1477 Hilltop Drive, Suite H3 Ste 107 Redding, CA 96003
View restaurantnext
San Francisco Deli - 2395 Athens Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2395 Athens Ave Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.3 • 878
3105 S Market St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redding

Final Draft Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 7,420
1600 California St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Wilda's Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,668
1712 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
From the Hearth Cafe - Churn Creek
orange star4.5 • 2,590
2650 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack
orange star4.4 • 1,713
2586 Churn Creek Rd Redding, CA 96002
View restaurantnext
Woody's Brewing Co.
orange star4.3 • 1,310
1257 Oregon St Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Chicken Shack - Eureka Way
orange star4.5 • 1,100
1970 Eureka Way Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Redding

Chico

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Bantam - 2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston