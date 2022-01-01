Go
Gordy's Boat House

Whether you are looking for a light afternoon snack, a delicious entree, or just a few well poured boat drinks Gordy's has got you covered.
Located in Fontana on the west end of lake our waterfront restaurants offer a stunning view of Lake Geneva while you dine.
We offer a few different dining options to meet your every taste. Gordy's Boat House bar/restaurant is our signature restaurant serving lunch and dinner daily, a wide selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including our local favorite - margaritas, and in season on weekends we also offer late night dj and dancing. Gordy's Surf Shack is open seasonally June, July, and August and serves grilled burgers, hotdogs, brats & chicken sandwiches with an awesome condiment bar, French fries, ice cream, and more. Gordy's Cobalt Lounge (upstairs Boat House) can be reserved for private parties and has an absolutely spectacular view of Geneva Lake.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

336 Lake St • $$

Avg 3.8 (531 reviews)
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

336 Lake St

Fontana WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
