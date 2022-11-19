Restaurant header imageView gallery

Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

2 W Geneva St,

Williams Bay, WI 53191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups & Salads

Italian Sausage And Tortellini

$8.00

Antipasta

$14.00

Panzanella

$15.00

Prosciutto Caprese

$12.00

Apple Cranberry

$14.00

Caesar

$12.00

Italian Garden

$13.00

Party Chicken

$42.00

Party Salmon

$42.00

Party Pasta

$42.00

Party Vegetarian

$42.00

Small Bites

Truffle Bacon & Sausage Skewers

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Beast Meatballs

$16.00

Sausage & Peppers Skewers

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Stuffed Portobello

$13.00

Polenta

$14.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Niks Truffle Deviled Egg Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Chef Fish Special

$31.00

Privato Special

$9.00Out of stock

Puff Ball Bruschetta

$9.00

Paninos

Chicken Panino

$14.00

Beef Panino

$16.00

Tenderloin

$18.00

Privato House Ribs ( Full Slab)

$31.00

Desserts

Chocolate Gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee Gelato

$9.00

Cherry Gelato

$9.00

Limoncello Gelato

$9.00

Caramel Gelato

$9.00

Spumoni

$9.00Out of stock

Privato Peanut Butter Explosion

$10.00

Pineapple Sorbet

$9.00

Coconut Sorbet

$9.00

Orange Sorbet

$9.00

Privato Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Privato Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Privato Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Privato Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$11.00

10" Pizzas

10" Build Your Own

$13.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with cheese and your choice of sauce and toppings!

10" Cheese

$13.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with cheese and your choice of sauce

10" Spicy Diavola

$20.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato and basil. We highly recommend adding capers to this one!

10" Islander

$16.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with pesto, chicken, black olives, artichokes, and roasted red peppers

10" Beast Meat

$20.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with Thai BBQ sauce, ham, roasted red peppers and pineapples

10" Margherita

$12.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella

10" Root Veggie

$16.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham

10" Capricciosa

$15.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with tomato sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, roasted red peppers, and artichokes

10" Vegan Marinara

$10.00

10" Spinach Artichoke

$13.00

Our 10" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato and basil. We highly recommend adding capers to this one!

10" Pizza Special

$15.00Out of stock

16" Pizzas

16" Build Your Own

$17.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with cheese and your choice of sauce and toppings!

16" Cheese

$17.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with cheese and your choice of sauce

16" Spicy Diavola

$26.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, shrimp, fresh tomato and basil. We highly recommend adding capers to this one!

16" Islander

$22.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with pesto, chicken, black olives, artichokes, and roasted red peppers

16" Beast Meat

$26.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with Thai BBQ sauce, ham, roasted red peppers and pineapples

16" Margherita

$17.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with olive oil, garlic, fresh tomato, basil and mozzarella

16" Root Veggie

$22.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, and ham

16" Capricciosa

$21.00

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with tomato sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, roasted red peppers, and artichokes

16" Vegan Marinara

$16.00

16" Spinach Artichoke

$18.00

16" Specialty

$26.00Out of stock

Our 16" Thin Crust Pizza served with Thai BBQ sauce, ham, roasted red peppers and pineapples

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge

Website

Location

2 W Geneva St,, Williams Bay, WI 53191

Directions

Gallery
Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge image
Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harpoon Willie's
orange starNo Reviews
8 E Geneva St, Williams Bay, WI 53191
View restaurantnext
Cafe Calamari
orange star4.5 • 335
10 E Geneva St, Williams Bay, WI 53191
View restaurantnext
PIER 290 - Williams Bay
orange star4.0 • 2,904
1 Liechty Dr Williams Bay, WI 53191
View restaurantnext
Savoy - French Country Inn
orange star4.4 • 49
W4190 West End Road Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Gordy's Boat House
orange star3.8 • 531
336 Lake St Fontana, WI 53125
View restaurantnext
Harbor House Club
orange starNo Reviews
271 Fontana Boulevard Fontana, WI 53125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Williams Bay

PIER 290 - Williams Bay
orange star4.0 • 2,904
1 Liechty Dr Williams Bay, WI 53191
View restaurantnext
Cafe Calamari
orange star4.5 • 335
10 E Geneva St, Williams Bay, WI 53191
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williams Bay
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lake Geneva
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Poplar Grove
review star
Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Whitewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston