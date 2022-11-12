Cafe Calamari

Filet

$47.00

Café Calamari takes great pride in our premium hand selected top quality filet ensuring you always enjoy a flavorful, tender, and juicy cut! Please choose how you would enjoy it prepared. Served with potatoes or vegetables. Sicilian Encrusted - Encrusted with Italian seasoning, lightly floured and pan fried until golden, topped with maitre'd butter and fresh lemon. Bordelaise - A classic Bordelaise made with red wine, shallots, butter, and demi glace. *This option is gluten-free. Blackened - Encrusted with a blend of spices seared in a cast iron pan. *This option is gluten-free. Vegatali - Served with the vegetable du jour, no starch. *This option is gluten-free. Plain - with maitre d'butter. *This option is gluten-free.