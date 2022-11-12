Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Calamari

335 Reviews

10 E Geneva St,

Williams Bay, WI 53191

Popular Items

Bolognese
Veg D'Joure
Parmesan Chicken

Appetizers

Antipasto di Manzo

$11.00

Homemade meatballs, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tomato basil sauce, parmesan cheese. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Five pieces of grilled bread topped with Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil, parmesan and red pepper flakes.

Mussels

$16.00

Prince Edward Island mussels with fresh basil and lemon burre blanc sauce. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Parmesan Shrimp

$16.00

Two large parmesan encrusted shrimp over mesclun greens with a balsamic glaze and remoulade sauce. *This dish is gluten-free.

Tuscan Ribs

$17.00

1/2 slab of baby served with a garlic parmesan sauce. *This dish is gluten-free.

Strudel

$11.00

Four cheese strudel with a fennel infused pomodoro sauce.

Sautéed Calamari

$16.00

Fresh calamari sautéed in white wine, tomatoes, onion, and garlic. *This dish is gluten-free.

Oysters Rockefeller

$21.00

Half dozen, fresh-shucked oysters topped with a mixture of spinach, fresh garlic, prosciutto, parmesan, pancetta, onions, sweet butter, olive oil, panko crumbs.

Veg Cheese Skewer

$13.00Out of stock

Asparagus Risotto

$10.00Out of stock

Salads & Soups

House Salad Side

$6.00

Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Ceasar Salad Side

$7.00

Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and homemade crouton with a traditional Ceasar dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Grape tomato medly, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, with a balsamic glaze. *This dish is gluten-free.

Pesto Salmon Salad

$31.00

Pesto baked salmon served over mesclun greens with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, drizzled with a balsamic glaze. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Insalata Toscana

Mesclun greens tossed with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, olives, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, fontinella cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette. Add your choice of protein. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Ceasar Entree Salad

$10.00

Our entree sized Ceasar salad. Chopped Romaine, grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and homemade crouton with a traditional Ceasar dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

House Entree Salad

$12.00

Our entree sized house salad. Fresh greens, walnuts, raisins, homemade crouton, and our homemade Famous Honey Dijon dressing. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Build Your Own Pasta

Alfredo

$17.00

A classic; simply made with imported parmesan, fresh cream, and sweet butter. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Bolognese

$18.00

Traditional meat sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Diavolo

$16.00

A mildly spiced, fennel infused pomodoro sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Marinara (Plain)

$16.00

Delicious, homemade tomato sauce. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Marinara Basilico

$16.00

Pear tomato and fresh basil sauce with mushrooms and roasted red peppers. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Primavera

$17.00

Red, yellow, and green peppers, asparagus, shitake, oyster, and cremini mushrooms all sautéed in extra vigrin olive oil with fresh garlic and basil. Add gorgonzola for $1. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Agli Olio

$15.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and basil. *This sauce is gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Butter

$13.00

Plain (No Sauce)

$12.00

Pesto

$17.00

Pesto Primavera

$20.00

Signature Dishes

Gamberetti

$25.00

Grilled chicken and sautéed shrimp with roasted red peppers, fresh basil and farfalle pasta with a shrimp cream sauce. *This dish can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Pork Chop

$20.00

Single, grilled 8 oz. pork chop finished with our famous Honey Pear sauce and served with potatoes. *This dish is gluten-free.

Seafood Diavolo

$27.00

Prince Edward Island mussels, shrimp, and calamari simmered in a mildly spiced fennel infused pomodoro sauce over fettuccini pasta. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Tortellini

$22.00

Tri-colored cheese tortellini pasta with a wild mushroom medley, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, and garlic with a basil cream sauce. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten free pasta available.

Cajun Pasta

$25.00

Seafood

Select your preferred choice of our three fresh seafood options. Then choose one of the chef's specialty sauces and a side. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Salmon

$33.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon filet. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Scallops

$33.00

Three jumbo pan seared scallops. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Seabass

$44.00

Grilled Chilean seabass filet. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Chicken

Picatta Chicken

$24.00

Seared chicken breast with white wine, lemon, and capers finished with sweet butter and served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Parmesan Chicken

$24.00

Chicken seasoned bread crumbs, marinara, and baked mozzarella over fettuccini pasta. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Tuscan Chicken

$24.00

Chicken with seasoned bread crumbs, tri-colored peppers, and Italian sausage in a tomato cream sauce served with potatoes. *Can be prepared gluten-free.

Florentine Chicken

$24.00

Seared chicken breast with baby spinach, wild mushrooms, grape tomatoes and a light garlic cream sauce served over fettuccini. *Can be prepared gluten-free. Gluten-free pasta available.

Steak

Filet

$47.00

Café Calamari takes great pride in our premium hand selected top quality filet ensuring you always enjoy a flavorful, tender, and juicy cut! Please choose how you would enjoy it prepared. Served with potatoes or vegetables. Sicilian Encrusted - Encrusted with Italian seasoning, lightly floured and pan fried until golden, topped with maitre'd butter and fresh lemon. Bordelaise - A classic Bordelaise made with red wine, shallots, butter, and demi glace. *This option is gluten-free. Blackened - Encrusted with a blend of spices seared in a cast iron pan. *This option is gluten-free. Vegatali - Served with the vegetable du jour, no starch. *This option is gluten-free. Plain - with maitre d'butter. *This option is gluten-free.

Sides

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Protein

Side Sauce

Side Potato De Jour

$3.00

Veg D'Joure

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$9.00

Mango Shortbread

$9.00Out of stock

Lemoncello Gelato

$9.00

Cherry Gelato

$9.00

Chocolate Gelato

$9.00

Coffee Gelato

$9.00

Retail

Salad Dressing BTL

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open 7 days a week serving our wonderful dinner options! Carryout Will Be Available subject to Availability. Open Sun.- Th. 5pm-9pm and Fr./Sat. 5pm-10pm

Location

10 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay, WI 53191

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Calamari image
Cafe Calamari image

