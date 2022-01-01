Go
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

901 Marquette Ave S

Popular Items

Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and a thin layer of micro-foam.
French Cruller$2.15
From Cardigan: Part donut, part souffle. The cruller combines the best of all worlds. Light and airy, yet rich and buttery.
Contains: Milk, Egg, and Wheat
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Flat White
Two lungo espresso shots combined with steamed milk.
More espresso forward than a latte, with microfoam which is between the amount of a latte and a cappuccino. Served in a 12oz cup.
Bacon & Cheddar Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, cheddar*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*.
*freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Fox in the Woods
Espresso and steamed milk, with maple spice syrup and angostura bitters, topped with smoked sea salt.
Clever Bee Latte
Honey and lavender syrup combined with espresso and milk.
Turkey Sausage Sandwich$7.00
Turkey sausage, gouda* cheese, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
Bagel$1.75
Contains: Wheat

Does not contain: Egg, Soy, or Milk
Location

901 Marquette Ave S

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
