Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

Hell's Cafeteria

Brought to you by the Employee Owners of Hell's Kitchen... HELL'S CAFETERIA.

A twisted play on your cafeteria experience of old, quick service comfort foods with an original twist. Mini donuts, tater tots, smash burgers, mini Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes and Caramel Rolls, and rotating daily specials such as our Hot Bison Commercial, Square Pizza, Caramel Roll French Toast Sticks, and much much more.

Damn Good Food, Pretty Dang Fast.

