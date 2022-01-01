Go
Graze to Griddle - CULPEPER

Delicious Burgers!!!

Culpeper VA

Popular Items

Single Graze Burger$8.95
cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)
Double Graze Burger$10.95
cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)
Single Graze Chicken$9.95
chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)
Double BYOB$10.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
Remoulade Dip$0.75
our house-made rich, creamy and tangy garlic sauce
Graze Sauce DIP$0.75
our house-made creamy sauce w/black pepper and citrus
Fries$2.75
crispy skin-on fries cooked in peanut oil & tossed in our special seasoning
Maple Chipotle Dip$0.75
our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce
Single BYOB$8.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
Breaded Cheese Curds$3.75
Wisconsin white-cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and deep fried in peanut oil
Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
