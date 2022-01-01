Go
Great State Burger - Third Ave

Burgers for the win!

1111 3rd Ave.

Popular Items

Fries and Drink$6.00
Egg and Cheese$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
Coffee$2.50
Bacon Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.
Fries and Shake$9.00
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Great State Burger$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
Side of State Sauce$0.50
Cheeseburger$5.75
Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup
Location

1111 3rd Ave.

Seattle WA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

