Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café Hitchcock

193 Reviews

$$

818 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Beverages

Mountain Valley (500ml)

$4.00

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic (200ml)

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer (500ml)

$5.00

Olipop

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Café Hitchcock is a downtown cafe serving breakfast, lunch and pastries made from scratch. Also featuring Fiorita coffee, wellness lattes, beer and wine. Online Ordering is intermittently unavailable to ensure the best experience for our guests. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at the Cafe (206) 623 - 5071

Website

Location

818 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Café Hitchcock Exchange image
Café Hitchcock Exchange image

Similar restaurants in your area

Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Rubinstein Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
Serving Greater Seattle Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Von's 1000 Spirits
orange star4.5 • 1,990
1225 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1415 1ST AVENUE Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 4,411
1303 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kastoori Grill - 94 Stewart St
orange star4.0 • 3,300
94 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Le Panier
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1902 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston