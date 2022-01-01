Café Hitchcock
193 Reviews
$$
Café Hitchcock is a downtown cafe serving breakfast, lunch and pastries made from scratch. Also featuring Fiorita coffee, wellness lattes, beer and wine. Online Ordering is intermittently unavailable to ensure the best experience for our guests. If online ordering is unavailable, please call us at the Cafe (206) 623 - 5071
818 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
