Green Tea
Come in and enjoy!
126 Newbury St,
Location
126 Newbury St,
Peabody MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Pig Barbecue
We are currently taking a break from our take out menu.
Keep an eye out for pop ups and family meal specials.
Brodie's Pub
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People!
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Marcos Pizzeria Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!