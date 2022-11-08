- Home
Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar
307 Reviews
$$
210 Andover Street
Peabody, MA 01960
Popular Items
Starters
SEA-Viche
Sizzling Nachos
Homemade corn chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa or shredded chicken. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole. ADD: Chorizo or Grilled Chicken $2.00, Steak $3.00
Ocho Flautas
Crispy corn taquitos stuffed with cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or barbacoa. Topped with mild red sauce, Cotija cheese, crema fresca and guacamole.
Wicked Wings
Breaded bone-in or boneless wings. Served with celery, carrots and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Sauce Options: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Chipotle Honey.
4 Amigos Sampler
Sampling the Amigo’s favorites! Mini chicken chimichangas, mini barbacoa taquitos, wings, and cheese quesadilla slices. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Holy Guacamole
Fresh avocados, serrano peppers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
Surf & Turf Potato
Grande baked potato, loaded with shrimp and tender steak, cheese, scallions and crispy bacon. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle dressing.
Queso Blanco Dip
A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip. ADD: Chorizo for $2.00
Soups
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
A hearty broth ladled over crispy tortilla strips, chicken, avocado, Mexican rice and Cotija cheese.
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
A hearty broth ladled over crispy tortilla strips, chicken, avocado, Mexican rice and Cotija cheese.
Cup Mexican Bean Soup
Whole black beans, freshly chopped tomatoes, topped with onions, cilantro and cheese, stewed in a nutritious bean stew.
Bowl Mexican Bean Soup
Whole black beans, freshly chopped tomatoes, topped with onions, cilantro and cheese, stewed in a nutritious bean stew.
Sopa Del Mar
A savory soup with a mix of shrimp, scallops, fish, mussels and clams in a light tomato broth, served in a large bowl. Chopped avocados, onion and cilantro on the side
Salads
Burrito Bowl
Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.
Fajita Salad
Fajita style onions and peppers served over a bed of mixed lettuce, topped with cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served in a taco shell.
Fiesta Avocado Salad
A bed of mixed lettuce with chopped avocado, tomatoes, black beans and Cotija cheese . Ranch dressing on the side.
Taco Salad
Served in a crispy taco shell loaded with fresh lettuce and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile verde. Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos
Dorito Burrito
Stuffed with juicy ground beef, melted cheese, crumbled Nacho Cheese Doritos and topped with warm queso blanco sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
Stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or tender steak with fajita style peppers and onions, and cheese. Topped with a warm queso blanco sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Food Truck Burrito
Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Frida Burrito
Stuffed with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken, with beans and rice. Topped with your choice of red or green sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.
Mexican Roots Burrito
Loaded with mixed vegetables, green poblano rice, and black beans. Topped with green sauce, Ranchero cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Egg Y Cochinita Burrito
Stuffed with our authentic pork cochinita, eggs, fajita peppers and onions, black beans and rice. Topped with red sauce, raw red onion and cilantro.
Chimichangas
Tex-Mex Chimi
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with cheese, and fajita style onions and peppers. Topped with red enchilada sauce and crema fresca.
Chimichanga Azteca
Your choice of deliciously slow-cooked shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, pork carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with queso blanco.
Fisherman Chimi
A blend of shrimp, scallops, fish and vegetables. Topped with a specialty seafood sauce, cheese, crema fresca, and slices of avocado.
Vegetariano Chimi
A savory mix of sautéed vegetables and cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and crema fresca.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Pork Fajita
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Veggie Fajita
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Fajita MIX FOR 1 (Choose 2)
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Fajita MIX FOR 1 (Choose 3)
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Fajita MIX FOR 2 (Choose 2)
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Fajita MIX FOR 2 (Choose 3)
Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.
Make Your Own Enchiladas
Tacos
Bacon Y Camaron
Grilled shrimp and bacon. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and mild jalapeño cilantro sauce.
Carnitas Tacos
Slow-cooked, tender and juicy pork served with melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fish Tacos
Three battered haddock tacos topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and mild jalapeño cilantro sauce.
Food Truck Tacos
1 Chorizo, 1 grilled chicken, and 1 pork carnitas taco. Each topped with onions, cilantro, pinto beans, and green tomatillo sauce.
Santana Tacos
Charbroiled steak, caramelized onions and melted cheese. Topped with a fresh mango pico de gallo
Tacos Americanos
Three hardshell tacos filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Tacos De Pollo
Savory grilled chicken with melted cheese and caramelized onions. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole and Cotija cheese.
Tacos El Pastor
Choice of steak or grilled chicken; marinated in a mix of red chiles and pineapples. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions and tomatillo sauce.
Falafel Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with our crispy falafel. Topped with lettuce, cabbage, pico de Gallo and our house made chipotle mayo aioli. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadillas
Amigo’s Quesadilla
Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.
Club Quesadilla
Three of our homemade flour tortillas stuffed with layers of grilled chicken, crispy bacon, corn, black beans and melted cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla
Melted Jack cheese quesadilla with fajita style peppers and onions.
Veggie Quesadilla
Loaded with a delicious mix of sautéed vegetables and melted cheese.
House Specials
Bandera Enchiladas
Three enchiladas: Shredded chicken, ground beef, and cheese. Each complemented with its own sauce: Red enchilada, white queso, and green tomatillo.
Carne Asada
Charbroiled skirt steak served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.
Chiles Rellenos
Two Poblano peppers egg battered then deep fried. Topped with ground beef, cheese, light tomato sauce and crema fresca.
Egg Y Cochinita
Yucatan- style barbequed pork, marinated and braised in citrus, achiote, and garlic. Topped with an over medium fried egg.
Mexican Paella ( For 1 )
Succulent pieces of chorizo and an array of seafood, tossed in saffron seasoned rice, sautéed together with tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Excludes sides.
Mexican Paella (For 2)
Succulent pieces of chorizo and an array of seafood, tossed in saffron seasoned rice, sautéed together with tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Excludes sides.
Pescado Pacifico
Your choice of grilled tilapia or salmon filet, marinated with a hint of garlic and lime served over a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.
Quatro Amigo
Charbroiled steak with juicy grilled chicken breast, fresh shrimp, and Mexican chorizo sausage served over a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.
Pollo Asada
Asada Street Tacos
The King of street tacos! Thinly sliced grilled skirt steak, topped with raw red onion, cilantro, and mild green tomatillo sauce.
Quesabirria Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with delicious braised beef and cheese, topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a side of birria dipping broth.
Sides
Black Beans
Celery & Carrots
Chiles Toreados
French Fries
Green Poblano Rice
Large Chips bag
Large Salsa 9 OZ
Side Taco
Your choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese
Mexican Rice
Pinto Beans
Queso Fries
Refried Beans
Sauteed Vegetables
Side Avocados
Side Cheese Chile Relleno
Side Enchilada
Side Habanero
Side Jalapenos
Side Rice & Beans
Side Salad
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Pork Tamale
Side Tortillas
SM Side Cheese
SM Side Guacamole
SM Side Pico
SM Side Queso Dip
SM Side Tomatoes
XL Salsa 16 OZ
Side Tapatio Salsa
Desserts
Kids Menu
KIDS Chicken Tenders
KIDS Hamburger
KIDS Cheeseburger
KIDS Cheese Quesadilla
KIDS Enchilada
Corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red salsa and melted cheese.
KIDS Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red salsa and melted cheese.
Kids Taco
Hard shell taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.