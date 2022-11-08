Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

307 Reviews

$$

210 Andover Street

Peabody, MA 01960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Blanco Dip
Amigo’s Quesadilla
Food Truck Burrito

Starters

SEA-Viche

$17.50

Sizzling Nachos

$14.50

Homemade corn chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa or shredded chicken. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole. ADD: Chorizo or Grilled Chicken $2.00, Steak $3.00

Ocho Flautas

$12.50

Crispy corn taquitos stuffed with cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or barbacoa. Topped with mild red sauce, Cotija cheese, crema fresca and guacamole.

Wicked Wings

$14.00

Breaded bone-in or boneless wings. Served with celery, carrots and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Sauce Options: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Chipotle Honey.

4 Amigos Sampler

$19.75

Sampling the Amigo’s favorites! Mini chicken chimichangas, mini barbacoa taquitos, wings, and cheese quesadilla slices. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Holy Guacamole

$14.75

Fresh avocados, serrano peppers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime.

Surf & Turf Potato

$16.75

Grande baked potato, loaded with shrimp and tender steak, cheese, scallions and crispy bacon. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle dressing.

Queso Blanco Dip

$8.25

A rich, spicy and creamy Mexican cheese dip. ADD: Chorizo for $2.00

Soups

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.25

A hearty broth ladled over crispy tortilla strips, chicken, avocado, Mexican rice and Cotija cheese.

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.75

A hearty broth ladled over crispy tortilla strips, chicken, avocado, Mexican rice and Cotija cheese.

Cup Mexican Bean Soup

$6.25

Whole black beans, freshly chopped tomatoes, topped with onions, cilantro and cheese, stewed in a nutritious bean stew.

Bowl Mexican Bean Soup

$9.25

Whole black beans, freshly chopped tomatoes, topped with onions, cilantro and cheese, stewed in a nutritious bean stew.

Sopa Del Mar

$26.75

A savory soup with a mix of shrimp, scallops, fish, mussels and clams in a light tomato broth, served in a large bowl. Chopped avocados, onion and cilantro on the side

Salads

Burrito Bowl

$15.75

Fresh lettuce, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, served over our delicious green poblano rice. Topped with your choice of shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pork chile verde.

Fajita Salad

$12.50

Fajita style onions and peppers served over a bed of mixed lettuce, topped with cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served in a taco shell.

Fiesta Avocado Salad

$13.75

A bed of mixed lettuce with chopped avocado, tomatoes, black beans and Cotija cheese . Ranch dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

$14.50

Served in a crispy taco shell loaded with fresh lettuce and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile verde. Topped with black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos

Dorito Burrito

$17.75

Stuffed with juicy ground beef, melted cheese, crumbled Nacho Cheese Doritos and topped with warm queso blanco sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito

$17.75

Stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or tender steak with fajita style peppers and onions, and cheese. Topped with a warm queso blanco sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Food Truck Burrito

$16.00

Handheld burrito filled with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork carnitas or shredded chicken; rice, pinto beans, french fries, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Frida Burrito

$17.75

Stuffed with your choice of ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken, with beans and rice. Topped with your choice of red or green sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.

Mexican Roots Burrito

$17.25

Loaded with mixed vegetables, green poblano rice, and black beans. Topped with green sauce, Ranchero cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Egg Y Cochinita Burrito

$18.25

Stuffed with our authentic pork cochinita, eggs, fajita peppers and onions, black beans and rice. Topped with red sauce, raw red onion and cilantro.

Chimichangas

Tex-Mex Chimi

$18.25

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak with cheese, and fajita style onions and peppers. Topped with red enchilada sauce and crema fresca.

Chimichanga Azteca

$17.50

Your choice of deliciously slow-cooked shredded chicken, ground beef, chorizo, pork carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with queso blanco.

Fisherman Chimi

$18.75

A blend of shrimp, scallops, fish and vegetables. Topped with a specialty seafood sauce, cheese, crema fresca, and slices of avocado.

Vegetariano Chimi

$17.00

A savory mix of sautéed vegetables and cheese. Topped with green tomatillo sauce and crema fresca.

Fajitas

Your choice of sizzling marinated meat served over a bed of peppers and onions. Served with a side of cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas. Please choose your 2 sides.

Chicken Fajita

$19.50

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Pork Fajita

$18.25

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$23.25

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$23.25

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Veggie Fajita

$16.75

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Fajita MIX FOR 1 (Choose 2)

$23.00

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Fajita MIX FOR 1 (Choose 3)

$27.00

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Fajita MIX FOR 2 (Choose 2)

$42.00

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Fajita MIX FOR 2 (Choose 3)

$48.00

Served with a side of rice and beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and warm tortillas.

Make Your Own Enchiladas

Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.

Make your own Enchiladas

$16.25

Create your own enchiladas by choosing your type of tortilla, choice of meat or vegetables, and your type of salsa. Enchiladas are topped with crema Fresca, and are served with rice and beans.

Tacos

Bacon Y Camaron

$18.75

Grilled shrimp and bacon. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and mild jalapeño cilantro sauce.

Carnitas Tacos

$17.25

Slow-cooked, tender and juicy pork served with melted cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Fish Tacos

$18.50

Three battered haddock tacos topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and mild jalapeño cilantro sauce.

Food Truck Tacos

$17.25

1 Chorizo, 1 grilled chicken, and 1 pork carnitas taco. Each topped with onions, cilantro, pinto beans, and green tomatillo sauce.

Santana Tacos

$18.75

Charbroiled steak, caramelized onions and melted cheese. Topped with a fresh mango pico de gallo

Tacos Americanos

$15.50

Three hardshell tacos filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Tacos De Pollo

$18.50

Savory grilled chicken with melted cheese and caramelized onions. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole and Cotija cheese.

Tacos El Pastor

$18.50

Choice of steak or grilled chicken; marinated in a mix of red chiles and pineapples. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions and tomatillo sauce.

Falafel Tacos

$17.25

Three flour tortillas filled with our crispy falafel. Topped with lettuce, cabbage, pico de Gallo and our house made chipotle mayo aioli. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Amigo’s Quesadilla

$13.25

Melted cheese with your choice of deliciously slow-cooked meat: ground beef, barbacoa, pork chile verde, or shredded chicken.

Club Quesadilla

$14.75

Three of our homemade flour tortillas stuffed with layers of grilled chicken, crispy bacon, corn, black beans and melted cheese.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.50

Melted Jack cheese quesadilla with fajita style peppers and onions.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.50

Loaded with a delicious mix of sautéed vegetables and melted cheese.

House Specials

Bandera Enchiladas

$19.25

Three enchiladas: Shredded chicken, ground beef, and cheese. Each complemented with its own sauce: Red enchilada, white queso, and green tomatillo.

Carne Asada

$24.50

Charbroiled skirt steak served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.

Chiles Rellenos

$19.75+

Two Poblano peppers egg battered then deep fried. Topped with ground beef, cheese, light tomato sauce and crema fresca.

Egg Y Cochinita

$22.75

Yucatan- style barbequed pork, marinated and braised in citrus, achiote, and garlic. Topped with an over medium fried egg.

Mexican Paella ( For 1 )

$24.75

Succulent pieces of chorizo and an array of seafood, tossed in saffron seasoned rice, sautéed together with tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Excludes sides.

Mexican Paella (For 2)

$44.50

Succulent pieces of chorizo and an array of seafood, tossed in saffron seasoned rice, sautéed together with tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Excludes sides.

Pescado Pacifico

$24.50

Your choice of grilled tilapia or salmon filet, marinated with a hint of garlic and lime served over a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.

Quatro Amigo

$28.25

Charbroiled steak with juicy grilled chicken breast, fresh shrimp, and Mexican chorizo sausage served over a bed of sautéed peppers and onions.

Pollo Asada

$18.75

Asada Street Tacos

$24.00

The King of street tacos! Thinly sliced grilled skirt steak, topped with raw red onion, cilantro, and mild green tomatillo sauce.

Quesabirria Tacos

$19.25

Three corn tortillas filled with delicious braised beef and cheese, topped with red onion and cilantro. Served with a side of birria dipping broth.

Sides

Black Beans

$4.75

Celery & Carrots

$3.50

Chiles Toreados

$4.50

French Fries

$7.00

Green Poblano Rice

$4.75

Large Chips bag

$4.50

Large Salsa 9 OZ

$4.75

Side Taco

$4.50

Your choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

Mexican Rice

$4.75

Pinto Beans

$4.75

Queso Fries

$8.25

Refried Beans

$4.75

Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Side Avocados

$3.99

Side Cheese Chile Relleno

$12.00

Side Enchilada

$5.99

Side Habanero

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Rice & Beans

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.60

Side Salsa

$1.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Pork Tamale

$6.50Out of stock

Side Tortillas

$2.00

SM Side Cheese

$1.00

SM Side Guacamole

$3.99

SM Side Pico

$1.00

SM Side Queso Dip

$2.99

SM Side Tomatoes

$1.00

XL Salsa 16 OZ

$8.39

Side Tapatio Salsa

Desserts

Churros

$10.99

Flan

$6.99

Fried Ice Cream

$8.50

Kids Sundae

$4.25

Tres Leche Cake

$9.50

Pride Ice Cream

$8.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.99

KIDS Hamburger

$7.99

KIDS Cheeseburger

$7.99

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

KIDS Enchilada

$7.99

Corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red salsa and melted cheese.

KIDS Burrito

$7.99

Flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red salsa and melted cheese.

Kids Taco

$7.99

Hard shell taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Coffee / Tea

Boozy Mexican Coffee

$9.25

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Mexican Coffee Hot

$4.25

Mexican Coffee Iced

$4.25

Milk

$3.00

Fountain Beverages

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Kids drink

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pep Up

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still Water

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Jarritos Mexican Soda

Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00
Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$1.75

KIDS juice

$1.99

KIDS milk

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Non Alcoholic Margarita Mix

Our Non Alcoholic Margarita Mix, is good to make up to 4 drinks when adding your favorite tequila and full cup with ice !

Blackberry Mix