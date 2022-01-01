Go
GROW Café + Bistro and the TRAP

GROW is an upscale café + bistro in downtown Saugatuck.
Gift cards are redeemable at GROW and the TRAP.
For menus + additional information, visit: GROW-FOOD.COM.

302 Culver St • $$

Avg 4.7 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Dinner for 2$55.00
Build your own tacos, dips + chips, southwest salad
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar, avocado creme, greens, chiles + chipotle cream on a French roll with home fries + housemade catsup
Family-Style Mediterranean Dinner for 2$55.00
Bread + spreads (hummus, warm spinach + feta dip, toum, pickled vegetables), carrot + lentil salad, za'taar roast chicken, pomegranate + molasses pork, Moroccan meatballs, tabouli-ish, crispy potatoes with preserved lemon aioli
BYO Tacos for 2$29.00
8 corn tortillas with meats (pulled chicken, pork carnitas + braised beef), toppings (salsa verde, pickled red onion, cabbage+pea slaw, cheddar cheese, chipotle cream) and sides (black beans + rice with vegetables)
Family-Style Brunch for 4$70.00
8 scrambled eggs with cheddar, 4 sausages, 8 bacon strips, 1-1/2 pounds of fried potatoes with housemade catsup, 8 carrot cake pancakes with maple butter OR 2 Belgian waffles with maple syrup, AND sliced baguette, avocado smash + mixed greens
Plates + 'Plastic'ware
Please let us know if you'd like us to include disposable plates and compostable 'plastic'ware with your meal. Change the quantity to let us know how many you need!
Fish Tacos$18.00
Crispy, skin-on rainbow trout, sesame slaw + chipotle aioli on corn tortillas with avocado creme + salsa verde
Family-Style Brunch for 2$28.00
4 scrambled eggs with cheddar, 2 sausages, 4 bacon strips, 3/4 pound of fried potatoes with housemade catsup, 4 carrot cake pancakes with maple butter OR a Belgian waffle with maple syrup, AND sliced baguette, avocado smash + mixed greens
Mimosa Kit$20.00
Cold bottle of French bubbles, 12 ounces of housemade lavender lemonade, 12 ounces of orange juice
Carnitas Skillet$14.00
Pork carnitas or pulled chicken, two eggs, potatoes bravas, black bean ragout, 'farmer's feta', pickled red onion + salsa verde
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Location

302 Culver St

Saugatuck MI

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
